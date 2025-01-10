The Funeral: Jimmy Carter’s Makeover

Joe Biden misses Jimmy Carter already. However, Joe once wrote a book in which he bashed Jimmy Carter. He suggested Carter was vindictive and incompetent.

The Biden Memoir Trashing Carter

“Carter didn’t find it easy to forgive and forget, and it rippled through his staff in the White House,” Joe wrote. Biden evidently felt Carter didn’t trust him and gave Joe a ten minute audience after he campaigned heavily for him in dozens of states.

“He couldn’t overcome the orthodoxies of the Democratic Party, and he couldn’t overcome himself,” Biden wrote in his 2007 memoir, “Promises to Keep,” in which he faulted Carter’s governing style as too insular.

Biden wrote, “He didn’t spend much time listening to outside advice, and he was never very good at establishing relationships with people he didn’t know. It got him in trouble.”

“Everything Carter touched seemed to turn to dust in his hands: the energy crisis, the recession, inflation, the Iran hostage crisis,” Biden wrote.

Biden, in his memoir, said he learned from Carter’s administration the importance of experience.

“Jimmy Carter was a man of decency and a man of principle, but it wasn’t enough,” Biden wrote. “That’s the first time I realized that on-the-job training for a president can be a dangerous thing.”

In September 1977, Biden said of Carter: “Nixon had his enemies list, and President Carter has his friends list. I guess I’m on his friends list, and I don’t know which is worse.”

Then He Became Him

Ironically, Biden adopted the Carter leadership and presidency in every way, from catastrophic foreign affairs to inflation, to energy, to America last. Carter gave away the Panama Canal for nothing and gained no good feelings toward the US. Biden sold us out to China and anyone willing to pay.

Biden grandly eulogized Carter yesterday as if he was something he was not. Then he sent a shot out at Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

“We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor and to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all: the abuse of power,” Biden said.

Biden showed nothing but hate for half the country during his presidency.

Koch Despised Carter More Than Any Other Living Person

Koch isn’t here to comment, so here are his public statements on Carter.

Upon his retirement, Mayor Koch was asked what living person he despised the most, and he told Vanity Fair that it was Jimmy Carter. He called him ruthless in his book.

In a 2008 op-ed in Real Clear Politics, Koch detailed how he refused to campaign with Carter in 1980 because he knew he was hostile toward Israel.

I was popular with the Jewish community, and when I would not campaign for him unless he changed his position, he called me to his hotel in New York when attending a fundraiser and said, “You have done me more damage than any man in America.” I felt proud then, and even more today, since we now know what a miserable president he was then and the miserable human being he is now as he prepares to meet with Hamas.

Koch felt he abandoned the cities by cutting funding to them. he thought Carter was petty and vengeful.

Biden had a friendship with Carter toward the end and became his doppelgänger. Now, he misses him. How strange life is. Biden became Carter.

I miss him already. But I take solace in knowing that he and his beloved Rosalynn are reunited once again. To the entire Carter family, thank you for sharing them with America and with the world. We love you all. pic.twitter.com/VNNTFkAnRj — President Biden (@POTUS) January 10, 2025

They played “Imagine” by John Lennon. It’s a globalist commie song. Check the lyrics. I like to listen to the song, but I don’t like the communism.

John Lennon himself described his song “Imagine” as “virtually the communist manifesto”. Lennon added that it is accepted because “it is sugarcoated”. It is literally an ode to a system that has killed tens of millions. So sad they would sing this at Jimmy Carter‘s funeral. pic.twitter.com/S1brQ4Mhuk — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) January 9, 2025

The Snub

Mrs. Pence took the role of a Karen. She snubbed President Trump and Melania. President Trump gave him the opportunity of a lifetime, and if anyone should be angry, it should be Donald Trump. Pence tried to get him imprisoned and insults him nonstop.

President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady arrive at President Carter’s funeral in Washington, D.C. All five living presidents will be seated together. pic.twitter.com/KKlgHV5dvg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 9, 2025

People are commenting on Melania looking sad, but it was the anniversary of her mother’s death.

Kamala looked angry here.

This is a huge awakening for Kamala. Trump conversing with Trump. pic.twitter.com/xAdOHwSEl0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 9, 2025

So, that’s It, unless you want to listen to the eulogy.

