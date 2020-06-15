Entitled black parolee beats, rapes white girl over slavery “they used to do to us”

A black parolee arrested for raping and bashing a white woman on the roof of his Bronx apartment building allegedly told a witness that she “deserved” the brutal attack because of slavery, according to court papers.

“She was a white girl. She deserved it because us minorities have been through slavery,” Temar Bishop, 23, allegedly said to someone who witnessed the bloodied 20-year-old woman after the assaults, according to a criminal complaint.

Slavery has been against the law in New York since 1827.

“This is what they used to do to us. This is what they did to us during slavery. They used to beat us and whip us.”

THE STORY

Sources told CBS2 the 20-year-old victim met her attacker with friends in Brooklyn. He allegedly brought her back to the Bronx where he punched her several times in the face and raped her. After the assault, the police said he beat her until she lost consciousness.

Temar Bishop, 23, was arrested by authorities on Friday in Virginia on a slew of charges connected to the early morning June 1 assault, which officials have deemed a hate crime, according to authorities.

He was on parole after serving a year for robbery.

Bishop then fled, but returned with an unnamed witness — who saw the woman “laying on the roof landing with blood covering her face” — and then allegedly made the remarks about slavery, court documents say.

The woman was treated at an area hospital for several injuries, including a broken nose and broken teeth. She was also “vomiting blood,” the complaint states.

Police sources previously told The Post a Special Victims Division investigator described the attack as “one of the worst he’s ever seen.”

Bishop was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, attempted murder, rape, two counts of assault, sexual abuse, assault, and a hate crime.