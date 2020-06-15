Trump campaign seeks an apology after ‘sexist’ CNN interview

The Trump campaign is seeking an apology from CNN for Brian Stelter’s “sexist” and “demeaning” interview with its senior legal adviser.

“This kind of on-air meltdown and lashing out is completely unprofessional, yet it’s what we’ve come to expect from the leftists who hate President Trump,” Ali Pardo, the campaign’s deputy communications director, said in a statement. “It would be great if so-called journalists would refrain from personal attacks and putting words in the mouths of the children and grandchildren of strong, smart, and independent women.”

The discussion on Sunday landed on “fake news.” Ms. Pardo complimented the President for having the courage to fight against the media narrative.

Stelter was not pleased. “You understand that someday you’re going to regret this, right?” he said. “Someday you’re going to regret this when your kids and your grandkids look back at this time.”

Ellis, a constitutional law attorney, fired back, “Oh, now you’re going with personal attacks, that’s when you know you lost the debate, Brian.”

She also said the problem is he’s not a journalist, he’s an activist, which is absolutely true. Watch:

This is specifically re: her constant use of the term “fake news” to disparage real news outlets and destroy trust https://t.co/Cre8xsIQ6L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 14, 2020

Watch Stelter support the ‘Defund the Police’ takeover by radical anarcho-communist members of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, et al. That will give you an idea of how much of an activist he is:

CNN’s Brian Stelter just defended the radical #DefundThePolice protesters who have taken over several blocks in Seattle by saying it’s just “a small part of a big city.” Democrats and the media are too weak to do anything about it! pic.twitter.com/NI7vsFFGtk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 14, 2020

In response to what Stelter said in the clip, if you zoom out from the Moon, it looks even smaller. If we could take a photo from Mars, it would be so teeny.