Bomb-throwing rioter had a Soros foundation Fellowship with anti-Israel group

Attorneys Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested for tossing Molotov cocktails at a police vehicle during the recent leftist rioting in New York City. Another woman, Samantha Shader was also arrested on the same charge. Rahman interned with a radical anti-Israel group. All three are facing life imprisonment.

The two attorneys, Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, reportedly were caught attempting to distribute homemade molotov cocktail devices to protesters who were clashing with police near the 88th Precinct.

Both were taken into federal custody after they were released over a no-bail decision. They remain in custody.

Rahman is the fruit of a George Soros-funded grant

Rahman graduated from Fordham University law school. In 2014, she did a summer fellowship internship program at Israel based Mada Al-Carmel’s Arab Center for Applied Social Research in a partnership program with Palestine Works.

The Mada Al-Carmel center is heavily financed by George Soros through his Open Society Foundations.

According to its website, donors include Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID), Cordaid, Ford Foundation, Galilee Foundation, Global Fund for Women, Mediterranean Fund for Women, Open Society Institute, SEPHIS, and Welfare Association.

As part of her Soros-backed fellowship at the Mada Al-Carmel center, Rahman spent a week with the radical Palestine Work organization. They focus on boycotting Israel.

When she wrote an article about her experience for Fordham’s human rights newsletter, she claimed the people lived under occupation, apartheid, and resistance in Palestine/Israel.”

Rahman expressed similar sentiments about the U.S. in a 2015 article for the same newsletter. She claimed, “militarized over-policing goes hand-in-hand with the gentrification of neighborhoods in New York City and throughout the country.” Rahman argued that “the process of gentrification runs its course with the help of institutionalized racism,” aided by police targeting of black and brown communities to pave the way for proponents of gentrification…” Read more here.

Along with Samantha Shader and Colingford Mattis, Urooj Rahman was charged in a seven-count indictment. Each is charged with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device.