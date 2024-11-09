EPA Deep State Declares War

Donald Trump is looking into moving the Environmental Protection Agency out of D.C. It might be worth the cost and effort. They’ve become part of the deep state The Washington Post says does not exist.

The Washington Post reports that employees will push Biden policies despite Donald Trump serving as President. That is the very definition of the Deep State.

WaPo writes:

Trump, in his formal campaign platform, called to redistribute workers out of the Washington area and implement large-scale cuts to the federal government, which he has long derided as harboring members of the “deep state.”

…

But if Trump were to impose the cuts and geographic relocations he has promised, federal workers and others said, that could upend the economic and social fabric that has long shaped the D.C. region.

That would be the goal. He wants to clean up the swamp.

One deep state bureaucrat said:

The woman, 37, said she and her family co-workers are focused on how to make sure the new administration does not walk back environmental regulations achieved under Biden — an effort that she expects will face pushback from a president-elect who has said he would end “frivolous litigation from the environmental extremists.”

The employees think Project 2025 is Trump’s, and they are preparing for that, which is a waste of their time.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk want to cut departments and allow government to fire employees. You couldn’t fire a single government employee. Donald Trump changed that while in office, Biden reversed it, and Trump will bring it back.

The union plans to fight any such effort:

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing federal employees, with 800,000 members, on Wednesday sounded a defiant tone, vowing to “not stand by and let any political leader — regardless of their political affiliation — run roughshod over the Constitution and our laws.” The policy known as “Schedule F,” which would strip job protections from many career federal employees in policy roles, is one of several plans by Trump or his Republican allies in Congress to target the workforce — from weakening union protections to requiring that employees return to the offices they largely vacated during the coronavirus pandemic. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) wants the at-home employees to return to work. She’s looking at them to fight Trump. WaPo: Doreen Greenwald, a former revenue officer at the Internal Revenue Service who is now president of the National Treasury Employees Union, on Wednesday denied claims by Trump and his allies that career employees have thwarted any presidential agenda, because their job is to help carry out the policies of the party in power. “The deep state has never existed,” said Greenwald, whose union represents about 150,000 civil servants across about 35 agencies, including the IRS. “Federal employees want to be respected for the work they do, and they are focused on what they were hired to do to accomplish a mission. They embrace any new administration.” Oh, the Derp State exists, as made obvious by the comments about the EPA. It’s also known as the swamp. The worst thing the US did was allow government workers to unionize. They won’t let you fire anyone, and they’ve controlled the elected representatives hostage. Deep Staters are the unelected bureaucrats who are out of control.