Clown World! Democrats Want Kamala Harris Appointed to the Court Now

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Democrats want to appoint Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court before January. She would undoubtedly add joy and laughter.

However, they should leave her be now that she is unburdened by what has been. And as Tim Walz’s daughter said, we don’t deserve Harris.

They want her installed like they did when they made her a candidate without a single vote.

It’s been a joy-filled week for the right, and he said he wants the right’s minds to explode and know the “chaos is not ended just yet.” The left thrives on chaos.

In California, they are thinking of grooming her for governor. The woman is CLUELESS! Stop!


