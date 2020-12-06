Epic Rick Santelli rant over outrageous lockdown hypocrisy

CNBC’s Rick Santelli is famous for his on-air rant that sparked the Tea Party movement more than ten years ago. Pray another movement will come from this latest rant. He went ballistic on Covid hypocrisy.

Small businesses are going under while Big Box stores experience obscene profits. Restaurants are failing, one out of three, while our fearless leaders live their lives unfettered while collecting their salaries.

The lockdowns are not working and are unnecessarily arbitrary and Draconian. People are losing their livelihoods and their lives.

Watch this epic rant:

Things escalated quickly on CNBC this morning. This is fantastic…pic.twitter.com/BMlluNDhE5 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 4, 2020