Breaking…76 PA legislature members+ ask Congress to reject PA’s electors

Over 76 members of the Pennsylvania legislature asked Congress to reject Pennsylvania’s electors.

The changes in the process of voting were made by Governor Wolf in violation of their own Constitution and the bipartisan agreement of the General Assembly.

The members of the legislature stated that the General Assembly agreed to a reasonable mail-in ballot process that Governor Wolf then undermined by removing the protections built into the process.

The modifications by the Governor included extending the deadline on Election Day, and allowing inspection of ballots and consequent contact of voters with deficient ballots. Additionally, some counties included defective ballots in the certified count, and poll watchers were not allowed to observe pre-canvassing and canvassing meaningfully.

