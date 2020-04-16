Epoch Times doc censored on FaceBook by a Wuhan Lab Scientist

China is censoring our Facebook posts. A Wuhan Laboratory scientist is censoring articles and videos on Facebook by the neutral outlet, The Epoch Times. China has its tentacles everywhere.
Does Facebook vet its censors or not? If they do, and they allowed this, we are in bigger trouble than previously thought.
The Sentinel was hit on Facebook for two perfectly accurate articles and our redistribution on ‘Capitalism is freedom’ was limited. One article just quoted from a Cuomo Motor Voter Act.
Facebook says they censored Epoch Times doc because it contains false info. But when you follow the info on Facebook, it only Fact-checks InfoWars, not Epoch Times *and* fact checker is scientist working at China Wuhan lab! So Communist China-linked scientist censoring Facebook. https://t.co/gg1LQvNB3I
— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 16, 2020
If you follow the info, you will find the Facebook fake fact-checker on the China Wuhan lab is a scientist who works/worked at China’s Wuhan lab the past two years and says it is impossible that they would be sloppy because they are very careful! 😂😡@Facebook https://t.co/Ldvu7He82v
— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 16, 2020
What’s worse is.. maybe they *are* vetting the “fact checkers” and are choosing the ones connected to China to censor the coronavirus info. @Facebook https://t.co/8H9RHr3Vzd
— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 16, 2020
The Chinese Communist regime is censoring documents, videos, and scientific papers. They even have their hand in censoring the U.S. material. This is another reason why FB and Twitter need to lighten up on their censoring.
On a Robert Barnes show he played a documentary from the Holocaust museum about book burning during Nazi Germany. You could easily imagine how it “directly” applies to modern Tech companies etc. It spoke about suppressing “ideas” AND “knowledge”. People have said in the past there is NO way THIS country could EVER become fascist in such a way. But we certainly are at the beginnings of that type of society.
Never used Fakebook. Never owned a sailfawn (cellphone) and never will.
I read the occasional good tweet that others post up and that is a great service.
Two thumps up to the subversive tweeters and those who find them.
Look into who owns these tech monopolies and you’ll find that they hate traditional Americans and love the RED China control grid matrix model.
The young and stupid are being groomed to be the new Red Guards on social media.
When you are fed there are many problems and when you are not fed there is only one problem.
The revolution won’t be televised on any of the telescreens at comrade Bernie’s mansions and the clueless get what they deserve.
Headspace is too valuable to allow psychic vampires in.
Das Radio is reporting all info even if the top of the hour newsbreak is owned by the enemedia.
They are blaming China openly via a broad cross section of hosts.