Epoch Times doc censored on FaceBook by a Wuhan Lab Scientist

China is censoring our Facebook posts. A Wuhan Laboratory scientist is censoring articles and videos on Facebook by the neutral outlet, The Epoch Times. China has its tentacles everywhere.

Does Facebook vet its censors or not? If they do, and they allowed this, we are in bigger trouble than previously thought.

The Sentinel was hit on Facebook for two perfectly accurate articles and our redistribution on ‘Capitalism is freedom’ was limited. One article just quoted from a Cuomo Motor Voter Act.

Facebook says they censored Epoch Times doc because it contains false info. But when you follow the info on Facebook, it only Fact-checks InfoWars, not Epoch Times *and* fact checker is scientist working at China Wuhan lab! So Communist China-linked scientist censoring Facebook. https://t.co/gg1LQvNB3I — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 16, 2020

If you follow the info, you will find the Facebook fake fact-checker on the China Wuhan lab is a scientist who works/worked at China’s Wuhan lab the past two years and says it is impossible that they would be sloppy because they are very careful! 😂😡@Facebook https://t.co/Ldvu7He82v — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 16, 2020

What’s worse is.. maybe they *are* vetting the “fact checkers” and are choosing the ones connected to China to censor the coronavirus info. @Facebook https://t.co/8H9RHr3Vzd — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 16, 2020

The Chinese Communist regime is censoring documents, videos, and scientific papers. They even have their hand in censoring the U.S. material. This is another reason why FB and Twitter need to lighten up on their censoring.

Watch: