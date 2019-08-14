Epstein’s Guards Slept While He Died, Falsified Logs

There are reports that one of the guards on duty at the New York prison, when he died, was not a regular correctional officer.

When the accused sex trafficker was found Saturday morning after he hanged himself — we think — in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the two guards assigned to keep an eye on him had reportedly not checked on him for hours and one of them was not a regular prison guard, according to The Washington Post.

Guards on duty in Epstein’s special unit of New York City’s federal prison, who were supposed to be checking on the high-profile inmate every 30 minutes, had been working overtime shifts due to personnel shortages, according to the president of the local union for staffers.

“If it wasn’t Mr. Epstein, it would have been somebody else, because of the conditions at that institution,” Serene Gregg, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3148, told The Washington Post.

“It wasn’t a matter of how it happened or it happening, but it was only a matter of time for it to happen. It was inevitable. Our staff is severely overworked,” Gregg said, noting that one of the corrections officers assigned to the special unit was forced to work overtime by management and the second was working his fourth or fifth consecutive day.

Nice try! If you have a job, you do it. These guards slept for three hours and falsified the logs.

The two prison guards assigned to monitor Jeffrey Epstein in a high-security jail fell asleep for three hours, the night he died of an apparent suicide, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.

The guards also allegedly falsified a log to hide the mistake, according to The Times.

If they were so tired, why didn’t they at least take turns sleeping while one conducted checks?

It is still possible someone paid them to not check up on Epstein. In any case, they are in administrative leave and, for the time being, the warden was transferred out.