Equivalent of a large US city entered illegally in March, 300K under Biden so far









More than 170,000 migrants were taken into custody at the Southwest border in March, the highest monthly total since at least 2006, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials who have been briefed on the preliminary numbers but are not authorized to speak publicly, NPR reports.

The numbers are still being finalized and could change, the officials said.

In February, CBP reported more than 100,000 encounters.

The equivalent of a large US city entered in March alone.

A CBP official also said Border Patrol agents have seen an increase in what they call “got aways,” or unauthorized immigrants who are detected crossing the border by surveillance cameras but who agents have not been able to apprehend.

Border agents reportedly estimated that about 1,000 per day are getting away without being apprehended. If you add those numbers, you have over 300,000 anonymous people who entered illegally. And the problem is growing.

The people coming in a mostly criminals and needy people who will vote Democrat. The increase is probably large enough to ensure the Democrat communists a permanent electoral majority. However, the Democrats plan to erase the Right so they’re not done.

CARTEL PROBLEM: The Biden Administration refuses to address the human smuggling crisis at the Border. They don’t care about migrants or Hispanics, if they did, they would be exposing these things. Watch my full interview here: https://t.co/dgG9iwbqCM pic.twitter.com/07ZlVq2IGn — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) March 12, 2021

The increase during the past two months has a more vertical growth curve than any comparable span over the past two decades. For comparison: the biggest two-month increase in 2019 was ~45k in raw numbers; between January (78,442) and March 2021 (171,000) it was more than 90k — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 2, 2021

