Former President Trump and Gov Kemp respond to MLB pulling out of Atlanta









President Trump issued a statement in response to the MLB pulling the All Star game out of Atlanta, hurting a lot of small businesses and depriving the state of about $190 million.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also fired off two Twitter posts Friday evening to set the record straight after CCP-Major League Baseball announced it is moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia’s new election integrity law.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in a statement on Friday, “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

Their values are clear. They are so concerned about voter ID that they support voter fraud. And they care about Democratic values but that doesn’t extend to the genocide and enslavement of Uighurs. They make too much money off the CCP starting this week coincidentally.

Georgia extended the number of day of early voting as Governor Kemp tweeted, correcting one lie that keeps getting repeated.

In New York, there are only 10 days of early voting. Under the Election Integrity Act, Georgia now has 17 mandatory days of early voting, with the option for two additional Sundays. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 2, 2021

Governor Kemp was on Tucker tonight and explained the law again. There is nothing wrong with the law.

Related