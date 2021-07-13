Butt-dildo-monkey-clad man reads to kids in London

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Redbridge Libraries Summer Reading Challenge in London left parents confused and outraged after the rainbow monkey man in a buttless suit read to kids, the dildo swinging freely from his genital area.

Sadly, many parents are okay with this, and you should know that you see a lot more at Pride events where parents take children.

The library did apologize, but not after photos and a video emerged online showing the furry, pornographic reading in the library.

This isn’t liberalism, it’s perversion and corruption of innocent children.


