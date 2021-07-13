Butt-dildo-monkey-clad man reads to kids in London

















The Redbridge Libraries Summer Reading Challenge in London left parents confused and outraged after the rainbow monkey man in a buttless suit read to kids, the dildo swinging freely from his genital area.

Sadly, many parents are okay with this, and you should know that you see a lot more at Pride events where parents take children.

Man in buttless, rainbow monkey costume with large dildo between his legs dances to promote literacy for kids outside Redbridge Library in East London, England. pic.twitter.com/Y88LJorEbF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 12, 2021

The library did apologize, but not after photos and a video emerged online showing the furry, pornographic reading in the library.

This isn’t liberalism, it’s perversion and corruption of innocent children.

