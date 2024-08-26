Erickson Wants Trump to Include Abortion in His Agenda

Donald Trump said his administration will be “great for women and their reproductive rights.” He is trying to keep abortion off the table.

JD Vance says Donald Trump will veto a national abortion ban, including the Lindsey Graham proposal for just a late-term abortion ban when a baby in utero can feel pain.

Erickson said he understood playing to the center to win and the federalism argument Vance made. He said he understands Trump’s appointed Supreme Court Justices canceled Roe v. Wade and returned the decision to the people.

The Georgia radio host says he understands Trump is winging it, and he’s flying by the seat of his pants on re-messaging pro-life politics to see what works, but he is risking loyal voters, namely Evangelicals.

Erickson is concerned that Evangelicals will return to not voting and fears Trump isn’t expanding the tent; he’s replacing it.

However, Trump said his concern was getting abortion out of the federal government’s hands and into the hands of the people, namely the state’s. When he says his administration will be “great for women and their reproductive rights,” he probably doesn’t mean he’s abandoning life. He is relying on the states to handle it.

Democrats would love nothing more than to make this election about abortion. That’s what their freedom mantra was about at the DNC Convention. They’re freedom fighters for killing the unborn until birth and possibly even after, as Tim Walz has suggested.

We can’t lose this election. The opponents are communists who have taken over the Democrat Party, and we are a hair’s breadth from them having total control of us in. perpetuity. Then, you will see Roe v. Wade and infanticide return.

Trump promised to get it out of federal hands, and he did. I don’t remember him promising more. Should he do more? After getting it out of federal hands, should he take it back up? The Supreme Court determined it was not their issue.

Can we say it’s out of the federal government’s hands and then turn around and put it in the federal government’s hands when it goes our way?

What do you think?