Rumble CEO Flees the “Neo-Marxist” EU

Chris Pavlovski, the founder of Rumble, fled the EU after Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was arrested in France. Rumble was also threatened. Pavlovski said he would fight these neo-Marxists. He believes freedom of expression is a universal human right.

Some believe that these platforms represent absolutism and won’t recognize that some speech is bad. The problem always comes back to who decides what is acceptable or not. The decision-makers always end up being authoritarians. The other question is, when is free speech criminal? The EU thinks that if someone does something illegal on a platform, the CEO is guilty.

Rumble CEO, Chris Pavlovski, has fled the European Union after the arrest of Telegram's CEO and the threatening of Rumble itself. We are witnessing the real-time takedown of freedom of speech in the neo-Marxist Western countries. If freedom is lost now, it may be lost forever.

China bans Rumble

France threatens Rumble, we leave

Brazil threatens Rumble, we leave

UK threatens Rumble

Russia bans Rumble

New Zealand threatens Rumble France arrests Telegram CEO Free speech is under major assault and I will not stop fighting for it. — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) August 25, 2024