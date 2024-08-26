Rumble CEO Flees the “Neo-Marxist” EU

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Chris Pavlovski, the founder of Rumble, fled the EU after Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was arrested in France. Rumble was also threatened. Pavlovski said he would fight these neo-Marxists. He believes freedom of expression is a universal human right.

Some believe that these platforms represent absolutism and won’t recognize that some speech is bad. The problem always comes back to who decides what is acceptable or not. The decision-makers always end up being authoritarians. The other question is, when is free speech criminal? The EU thinks that if someone does something illegal on a platform, the CEO is guilty.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments