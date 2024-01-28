Escalation! 3 US Special Forces Killed, 25 Injured in Jordan

Three US soldiers – special operations forces – are deceased today, and dozens are injured in a drone attack in an outpost in Jordan (or possibly on the Syria side, it’s unclear). There have been more than 158 attacks on our soldiers under an incompetent administration.

Ric Grenell said on Newsmax this afternoon that this is an escalation we knew would happen “because our forces do not have the rules of engagement they need to defend themselves.”

If they can’t defend themselves against Iran, why are we there?

THE DRONE ATTACK

Three U.S. service members were killed, and 25 others were injured in a drone attack on an outpost in northeast Jordan near the Syria border, U.S. Central Command confirmed on Sunday.

“On Jan. 28, three U.S. service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. As a matter of respect for the families and by DoD policy, the identities of the servicemembers will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified,” CENTCOM said.

The Iranian-Russian-Chinese-North Korean troika is behind all of this, so the US lets Iran make billions in oil for the terror machine. That doesn’t make sense.

THE ESCALATION

We have attacks now in Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Yemen, Iraq, and Jordan now. It is a frightening escalation. The Biden administration is pro-war, and there are no peace talks taking place. At the same time, the Biden administration attacks patriotic Americans who would normally fight for our country.

We don’t have to go to war with Iran; we need to bury their economy. Removing the sanctions gave Iran the funds to support terror by their militias.

Biden blasted “radical Iran-backed militant groups” in reacting to the attack.

“Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed – and many wounded – during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border,” he said. “While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

Iran is the problem. He needs to stop Iran economically. The US has released billions of dollars to Iran and allowed them to make hundreds of billions in oil sales to help Biden’s candidacy by keeping oil prices down artificially.

The Biden administration is so weak it is ushering in a wider war throughout the Middle East.

The administration gave $100,000,000 to Hamas in Gaza. It’s mind-boggling.

Meanwhile, the administration allows people to come illegally from all over the world. Who do they think is coming in?

Fools lead us.

Pray this administration under Biden, Sullivan, Blinken, and Austen doesn’t get us into World War III.

