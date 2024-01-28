The US Won’t Survive Without Christianity

America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, she will cease to be great. Alexis de Tocqueville

Christianity – Judeo-Christian beliefs – formed the soul of the United States upon its founding. The philosophy and guiding principles worked. You don’t have to believe in God to believe in the values it espouses – the Ten Commandments and the golden rule: do unto others she would have them do unto you applies to atheists and all religious people, or it should.

People need constants of morality, truths we can all accept and live by. Flexible values- moving the goalposts of what’s wrong or right – do not work.

When a majority of people in the country believe, it becomes a safety valve for the rest.

I never thought Thomas Jefferson believed in God, but he believed in Christian philosophy when he helped write the Declaration of Independence. He was inspired to write it by John Locke, who wrote a book explaining why it can be okay to overthrow the king. Locke’s ideas were that the rights to life, liberty, and property are natural rights everyone has, and this formed the foundation of our society, which is built on freedom and individual rights – by virtue of our inherent human nature rather than on prevailing laws or conventions. Government doesn’t decide our rights; our inherent nature entitles us to these rights.

Believing in those rights requires moral guidelines.

It is what united us, no matter where we came from or what our skin color is. We are all equal. As Christianity evaporates, hedonism grows. As Zuby says, Christianity gives the West herd immunity.

This is being destroyed, and I don’t think our civilization will survive.

I don’t think I’ve ever said this publicly and directly but I think the West is absolutely screwed if it loses Christianity. Explaining this in full would require an entire book. But I’ve thought about it a lot over the years and reached this conclusion. It’s like removing the… — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) December 29, 2023

I think you’re probably right — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2023

To use a metaphor, Christianity is like the West’s immune system. And the presence of Christians creates a form of herd immunity that also benefits and protects non-Christians. You can’t just have a cultural and moral vacuum. It goes against the laws of human nature. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) December 29, 2023

After the Last Christian, What Then? It’s Not Looking Good.

Everyone needs something to believe in, something so important that the individual would be willing to die for it. In America, we have a Marxist army marching through, destroying everything we believe in, telling us what we can eat, drive, plow, and wear, and unless you like eating bugs, being lied to, bicycling everywhere, and never traveling more than 15 minutes outside your tiny home in a Soviet-style apartment building, think about what you are giving up, and take it back.

Marxism is an inherently evil system of greed and envy. If anyone thinks it will make life better, tell me how. It’s an ideology of theft, letting big government take from achievers to give to non-achievers.

The blasphemous idolatry of diversity, equity, and inclusion is collapsing the foundation upon which our nation was built. Identity politics is making us unequal, and it runs counter to our Constitution.

Objective reality is being consumed by contagious madness. The void left by the fading of Christianity is something pernicious where children are mutilated, and a President and religious leaders abet child sex trafficking for new voters or imagined humanitarian reasons.

I don’t know why we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday anymore. His beliefs have been abandoned, and we now believe we should judge people by the color of their skin. We might as well tear all his statues down, with those of the Founding Fathers, the Pioneers, and the Confederates, as we rewrite history and never learn from it again.

Related