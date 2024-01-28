Russian Man Faces 5 Years in Prison for Illegal Entry

A Russian man who boarded a flight from Denmark to Los Angeles last November without a ticket, passport, or visa has been found guilty in a US federal court of being a stowaway on an aircraft.

Is this something new – people can’t come in illegally?

Sergey Ochigava, 46, was convicted by a jury in a California court on Friday.

Officials arrested Ochigava at the LA airport after finding no record of him being booked on a flight or applying for a visa. He got on the plane by tailgating another passenger.

According to Ochigava’s indictment documents, cabin crew members noticed him on the plane because he was moving between multiple unassigned seats.

What’s the big deal? The Biden administration lets anonymous illegal aliens fly all over the country without any ID.

He said he hadn’t slept for three days and couldn’t remember how he got on the plane. Ochigava lied and said he left his passport on the plane.

He has been in custody since November and faces up to five years in prison.

He should have just come in through the southern or northern border and told the Border Patrol he was escaping persecution at home.

Why does he face five years in prison when millions pour in, many from Russia, without any repercussions at all? Better than that, they get cash, food, housing, and more.

