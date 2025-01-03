ESPN Wouldn’t Air the National Anthem After Terror Attack

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
23

ESPN decided not to air the National Anthem during a moment of silence for the New Orleans terror attack. Patriotism and love of country took a nosedive. All they would do is put up an X clip.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl, featuring the University of Georgia and Notre Dame, was rescheduled to January 2, 2025, a day after a horrifying attack rocked the French Quarter.

If you can’t love your country after a terror attack, what does that say about ESPN?


