US Soldier Charged with Selling Hacked Phone Records, Possibly Trump’s & Harris’s

Fox News reports that a U.S. Army soldier has been charged with selling confidential phone records.

Texas-based soldier Cameron John Wagenius, 20, was charged by federal authorities in Texas with two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records information on Dec. 20, and the indictment was unsealed this week.

Wagenius was a soldier at Fort Cavazos in Texas. Court records didn’t specify his rank.

According to Fox, he was allegedly linked to the online handle Kiberphant0m, which was part of several high-profile data breaches, including the Snowflake data hacking, and which claimed to have hacked President-elect Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ phone records, Reuters reported, citing cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs.

The alleged AT&T call logs for the 2024 presidential candidates were posted online in November, according to The Verge, which noted that the call logs had not been verified as genuine, reports Fox.

Wagenius, 20, is a soldier at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, in Killeen, Texas. His Facebook page, which boasts 27 friends, is mostly related to his time in the Army, with photos and videos of guns and what appears to be Wagenius in training.

A post from August 2023 shows Wagenius in a shooting range, which he captioned with “Desert Eagle in a South Korean range.” He also posted a collage from Seoul in September of 2023, with a photo later that month captioned, “CS gas chamber.”

He bragged about the hacking.

The indictment didn’t give further details.

