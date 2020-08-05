Et tu, Missouri? Hard left BLMer defeats Lacy Clay in the primary

Rose movement communist Cori Bush, a Justice Democrat and Black Lives Matter organizer, defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri District 1 representing St. Louis City. Lacy Clay is far-left but she is much further to the left if you can imagine that.

Justice Democrat Max Berger is thrilled:

I’m not sure people understand how enormous of an upset it is for @CoriBush to defeat Lacy Clay. She’s a nurse who’s never held elective office. She doesn’t know rich people she can call for big checks. She didn’t moderate her stances to accommodate the status quo. It’s huge. — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 5, 2020

Her victory is a testament to the growing power of @justicedems and the entire progressive wing of the party. @alexandrasiera, @_waleedshahid and the JD crew keep getting better. @HelenBrosnan and @fshakir ran top-notch IEs. Working people are getting organized. — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 5, 2020

Watch:

.@CoriBush thanks @BernieSanders during her victory speech: “Let me also thank somebody who stood with me that did not have to stand with me, [somebody] that you all probably know very well — I gotta call out Senator Bernie Sanders.” pic.twitter.com/WDKsoY7OwJ — Rose Movement 🌹 (@Rosemvmt) August 5, 2020

If you doubt that she is a communist, check out what her movement stands for [And don’t forget BLM is a Marxist movement]:

We are witnessing the collapse of the American empire in real time. — Rose Movement 🌹 (@Rosemvmt) July 28, 2020