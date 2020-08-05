Et tu, Missouri? Hard left BLMer defeats Lacy Clay in the primary

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rose movement communist Cori Bush, a Justice Democrat and Black Lives Matter organizer, defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri District 1 representing St. Louis City. Lacy Clay is far-left but she is much further to the left if you can imagine that.

Justice Democrat Max Berger is thrilled:

Watch:

If you doubt that she is a communist, check out what her movement stands for [And don’t forget BLM is a Marxist movement]:

