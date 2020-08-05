Goodbye, so long, glad to see you go Justin!

Republican Iraq War veteran Peter Meijer won the Republican primary race in Michigan’s 3rd District. It was held by Never-Trumper Justin Amash who almost always votes with House Democrats. His family owns businesses dependent on China and that might have swayed him away from his previous support for Republicans.

Amash was very disappointing. Recently, he called for no immunity whatsoever for the police. He claimed Republicans were “forever tarnished” over support for Trump. He held Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt and wanted to impeach the President.

He was first kicked out of the conservative caucus and then the party.

Update: Peter Meijer just won the GOP primary to replace Justin Amash https://t.co/ll5643l0PV — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 5, 2020