Ethics Professor provides a most important lesson on courage and integrity

















Canadian professor Dr. Julie Ponesse is an expert in ethics and gives a lesson on the ethics of forcing people to take a vaccine on this clip.

It’s ethically wrong to force a vaccine on people, but she will lose her job if she doesn’t do it immediately.

It is wrong to force an experimental medical procedure as a condition of employment.

Her expertise is to teach ethics, and she knows this is unethical. They want her to go against her core beliefs — the ones she teaches.

Watch:

h/t The Conservative Treehouse

Related















