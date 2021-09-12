‘Professional’ Taliban make boys disappear, bring back the Virtue ministry

















Investigative reporter Lara Logan says that the Taliban are taking all young boys from their homes in the Pansjir Valley at gunpoint and making them disappear. It’s hard to believe since we have been assured by many in this administration that the Taliban are “professional and businesslike.”

“URGENT: US/AFGHAN INTEL SOURCES SAY TALIBAN REMOVING ALL YOUNG BOYS FROM THEIR HOMES IN AFGHANISTAN’S PANSJIR VALLEY, 11/12 YEARS OLD – TAKING THEM AWAY AT GUNPOINT. IS US INTEL/NSA AWARE/WATCHING THIS WAR CRIME HAPPEN? ACC TO EYEWITNESS THIS IS RETRIBUTION FOR RESISTING,” she tweeted. Logan is using a longtime reliable source in the Valley.

It makes sense if you’re a terrorist. All the resistance comes from the Valley, but if there are no boys to resist over the next few years, a big problem is eliminated.

At the same time, the DoJ has threatened American rescue workers trying to save Americans and SIVs in Afghanistan. As Lara Logan tweeted: Think about this: US investigating/threatening it’s own citizens for saving allies we betrayed who face certain death – while USG has broken the law in multiple ways: Neg w known, designated terrorists like HAQQANIS, material supp to terrorist regime w 17 UN sanctioned terrorists.

War reporter Michael Yon and other rescue workers have said that is the case.

France knows the Taliban are lying and will not have any relationship with them. Unfortunately, Biden and his comrades can’t wait until they have a relationship. He’s itching to give them ‘humanitarian’ aid after giving them $83 billion in weaponry, planes, equipment, and airbases.

THE MINISTRY OF VICE AND VIRTUE IS BACK

The Washington Post reported that the Taliban are bringing back their feared ministry of vice and virtue.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, morality police roamed the streets, implementing the group’s austere interpretation of Islamic law — with harsh restrictions on women, strictly enforced prayer times, and even bans on kite-flying and chess, WaPo reported.

Nearly 20 years later, the Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice is back.

There will be a Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice but no ministry of women’s affairs – that’s gone.

“People have stopped listening to loud music in public … fearing the past experiences from when the Taliban last ruled,” said Gul, a Kabul resident who only gave his first name due to safety concerns. “I personally didn’t see any forced prayers. But there is fear in everyone’s minds.”

Human Rights Watch later called the institution a “notorious symbol of arbitrary abuses.”

Accounts from the time detail forces patrolling the streets, shutting down shops and markets at prayer time. They beat people caught listening to music and frowned upon dancing, kite-flying, and American-style haircuts.

Squads of the ministry’s morality police punished those who disobeyed modesty codes, with beards too thin or ankles that showed. They banished girls from school and women from the workplace and the public eye. A woman could not venture outside without a male guardian.

“The ministry will have their own specific officials, but not police or soldiers,” one source told The Washington Post from Kabul.

“The ministry has not started working yet. Its duty will be to preach virtues and teachings of Islam, and prevent people from vice [and] unlawful acts,” he said. “It is an important ministry.”

A second source said he did not expect the Taliban to use force to apply its guidelines in the same way it had before.

Since the “professional and businesslike” Taliban lie all the time, don’t count on them not using force or allowing their sadistic members of society from taking enforcement into their own hands.

A Letter of Communique from the Ministry of Finance in northern Kabul states that only male staff are allowed to work — no women.This was the exact case in 1996 when they took over the first time. No girls were allowed to study in the universities or work. It continued until their fall in 2001.

Where are all those women’s groups? The ones that constantly accuse Donald Trump of being a misogynist with zero evidence.

