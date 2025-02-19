EU Autocrats Don’t Like Freedom-Loving JD Vance

JD Vance dressed down the EU for their rising authoritarianism, ranging from censoring their own people to literally canceling elections they don’t like. They were aghast, and Germans found defending free speech unacceptable. The Guardian called it a brutal ideological assault.

Bloomberg lamented that the transatlantic alliance is dead. Germans were infuriated that JD Vance met with the country’s second-most popular party. Thierry Bretton threatened to cancel the upcoming election in Germany if the populists win.

The US pays 73% of NATO’s budget, the purpose of which is to defend Europe. Without us, Europe would have to double its spending. We hand them $200 billion a year with nothing in return. With Ukraine, it’s about $400 billion.

The EU are welfare queens.

Watch, it’s a well-spent 3.44 minutes:

