The US Conference of Catholic Bishops Sues for Federal Funds

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to regain their federal funding to settle so-called refugees [and illegal aliens].

This is after they have taken billions of dollars to bring invaders, criminals, and others into our country.

The lawsuit was filed in the District of Columbia.

The Conference of Bishops is a nonprofit organization incorporated in the District of Columbia.

Basically, the complaint says aliens are left in limbo. They ignore that this entire process has seriously harmed the United States. They have been party to an invasion and unlawful interpretations of the laws of this country.

They aren’t in limbo. The US will gladly send them home.

Under the Biden administration, the administration has been completely lawless, and the Conference of Catholic Bishops helped make it happen.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14155, titled “Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program,” which suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) effective January 27, 2025.

It is the law.

The Bishops still don’t want to follow the law. The Bishops refuse to follow the law.

Read the complaint here.

