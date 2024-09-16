EU Bureaucrat Who Threatened Musk Forced to Resign

By
M DOWLING
-
1
11

France’s European Commissioner Thierry Breton resigned Monday and accused his boss, Ursula von der Leyen, of undermining him. Breton is the Euro authoritarian who threatened Elon Musk over his interview with Donald Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron nominated Breton for a second term in Brussels. Still, Breton pulled the plug, accusing Commission President von der Leyen of going behind his back to convince Macron to ditch him.

“A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name — for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me,” Breton wrote in a letter to von der Leyen, which he posted on X.

Breton said it was an “honor” to have worked the past five years as a Commissioner for the internal market “above national and party interests.”

“However, in light of these developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have concluded that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College,” he adds. “I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately.”

They are both unpleasant bureaucrats. Von der Leyen should leave, too.

This is the creepy letter that arrogant authoritarian Breton sent to Musk.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz