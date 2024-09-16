EU Bureaucrat Who Threatened Musk Forced to Resign

France’s European Commissioner Thierry Breton resigned Monday and accused his boss, Ursula von der Leyen, of undermining him. Breton is the Euro authoritarian who threatened Elon Musk over his interview with Donald Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron nominated Breton for a second term in Brussels. Still, Breton pulled the plug, accusing Commission President von der Leyen of going behind his back to convince Macron to ditch him.

“A few days ago, in the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name — for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me,” Breton wrote in a letter to von der Leyen, which he posted on X.

Breton said it was an “honor” to have worked the past five years as a Commissioner for the internal market “above national and party interests.”

“However, in light of these developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have concluded that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College,” he adds. “I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately.”

They are both unpleasant bureaucrats. Von der Leyen should leave, too.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team. Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda. It has been an honour & privilege to serve the common European interest pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024

This is the creepy letter that arrogant authoritarian Breton sent to Musk.

European Union bureaucrat Thierry Breton sent Elon Musk an aggressive letter warning him about the EU Digital Services Act and about Musk’s unscripted interview with Donald Trump tonight Make no mistake. The Orwellian behaviour in Ireland is coming from the EU pic.twitter.com/0eXnfGyOZZ — Paul (@PeterPaulGuy) August 12, 2024