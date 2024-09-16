An MSNBC Pundit and a Would-Be Assassin

MSNBC crazy pundit Malcolm Nance was a member of the International Legion in Ukraine, which Ukraine formed for foreign fighters. A New York Times article mentioned Nance and Routh in the same article. They were allegedly members of the same Legion. The Times interviewed Routh. Other newspapers interviewed Routh as well.

With Legion growth stalling, Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest.

It’s an odd coincidence.

Nance responded to it. He said he never met Routh, who did nothing for the Legion. Nance described him as a “well-known crazy hanging around Kyiv early in the war.”

When Nance calls you crazy, you’re in trouble.

It does make you wonder about the reliability of the NY Times reporting. Do they check anything? I wouldn’t put my money on Nance’s reliability either.

Here’s some more lunatic level rhetoric that can lead to someone trying to k*ll a President. Nance is one of many who spouted this nonsense for years. Trump’s would be assassin wrote fondly of Malcolm Nance and even went to Ukraine, just like him. pic.twitter.com/Hha1u8fTMk — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 16, 2024

Donald Trump sent out a long list of Democrat quotes spewed in the months leading up to the two assassination attempts. The networks, especially MSNBC and newspapers, are the biggest purveyors of hate, never questioning vicious comments leveled at Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Trump campaign sends out a LONG LIST OF RECEIPTS of Democrats’ rhetoric that “inspired another attempt on President Trump’s life” The campaign laid out over 50 unique quotes and provided sources for each. pic.twitter.com/V31HlPq8l8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2024

Bryan Jennings silenced the arrogant host on CNN, who was trying to pass the blame onto both parties. It’s a false equivalence they like to draw. Jennings strongly suggests that Democrats agree to say the country and constitution won’t end if Democrats lose.

Democrats use the most extreme rhetoric and then project it onto Republicans.

I’m not interested in “the rhetoric on both sides” today. Trump is the target. He’s survived two assassination attempts. He’s in danger and it’s probably too late to de-radicalize everyone who thinks the country will end if he wins. My latest for @cnn pic.twitter.com/4xD2NXGWT4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 16, 2024