An MSNBC Pundit and a Would-Be Assassin

By
M DOWLING
-
0
12

MSNBC crazy pundit Malcolm Nance was a member of the International Legion in Ukraine, which Ukraine formed for foreign fighters. A New York Times article mentioned Nance and Routh in the same article. They were allegedly members of the same Legion. The Times interviewed Routh. Other newspapers interviewed Routh as well.

With Legion growth stalling, Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest.

It’s an odd coincidence.

Nance responded to it. He said he never met Routh, who did nothing for the Legion. Nance described him as a “well-known crazy hanging around Kyiv early in the war.”

When Nance calls you crazy, you’re in trouble.

It does make you wonder about the reliability of the NY Times reporting. Do they check anything? I wouldn’t put my money on Nance’s reliability either.

Donald Trump sent out a long list of Democrat quotes spewed in the months leading up to the two assassination attempts. The networks, especially MSNBC and newspapers, are the biggest purveyors of hate, never questioning vicious comments leveled at Donald Trump.

Bryan Jennings silenced the arrogant host on CNN, who was trying to pass the blame onto both parties. It’s a false equivalence they like to draw. Jennings strongly suggests that Democrats agree to say the country and constitution won’t end if Democrats lose.

Democrats use the most extreme rhetoric and then project it onto Republicans.


