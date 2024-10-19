EU Commission Moves to Seize Total Control of Information

First, Brazil attached X assets, and now the EU, a globalist organization, threatens to seize a large percentage of all of Elon Musk’s assets. They will fine not only X, but also SpaceX, Neuralink, Tesla, xAI, and the Boring Company.

The EU Commission will attach 6% of those companies’ yearly global revenue and call it a fine.

They allegedly haven’t reached a final decision, but they are using this to threaten Musk.

The EU created a law, the DSA, that allows them to do anything they want. Under the EU’s Digital Services Act, they have given themselves the power to fine [steal] the revenue from the platform owner if he doesn’t censor the posts and posters.

They call speech they don’t like “illegal content and disinformation” and label it a failure “to follow transparency rules.”

Bloomberg writes:

“Regulators are considering whether sales from SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and the Boring Company, in addition to revenue generated from the social network, should be included to determine potential fines against X, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.” Bloomberg’s report says that Tesla “sales would be exempt from this calculation because it’s publicly traded and not under Musk’s full control.”

“In considering revenue from his other companies, the commission is essentially weighing whether Musk himself should be regarded as the entity to fine as opposed to X itself,” Bloomberg’s sources say.

These people will do anything they want. They make up the rules as they go along and don’t care what the people think. These tyrants know what it looks like and will do it anyway because they believe they have enough power.

Ars Technica wrote on Friday:

An EU spokesperson told Ars today that “the provider of X is responsible for complying with the obligations of the DSA. Fines are calculated on the basis of the total worldwide annual turnover of the provider. It is only necessary to definitively identify the provider of a very large online platform at the stage of a final decision.”

The EU statement provided to Ars hints at the leeway regulators have in defining “provider.”

“The obligations under the DSA are addressed to the provider of the very large online platform or very large online search engine,” the EU statement said. “This applies irrespective of whether the entity exercising decisive influence over the platform or search engine is a natural or legal person.

In July, the EU tyrants found Musk and X guilty of violating their law. Now, they plan to combine all his businesses, including SpaceX, under one group called the Musk Group so they can steal more of his assets.

Musk plans a major court fight.

The globalists want to rule the world in a one-world government, and they can’t unless they enforce mass censorship and have absolute control of the information.