Harris Mocked Christians at a Pro-Abortion Rally

Kamala Harris spoke at a rally to talk about expanding abortion rights. She mocked pro-life people at the rally. Then hours later, she skipped the Al Smith Catholic charity dinner.

“We will move forward because ours is a fight for the future, and it is a fight for freedom — for freedom. Like the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris said to the crowd.

“And again, we’re not going to be gaslighted on this. We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended,” she added.

In the clips below, it sounds like Kamala Harris heard someone in the crowd at her rally scream, “Jesus is Lord,” and her response was, “Oh, I think you’re at the wrong rally… I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

Allegedly, someone also screamed out “lies, lies,” and she might have been responding to that. Listen and decide for yourself.

Here is an even better video with audio

✌️

SeanOfDefi (@SeanOfDefi) October 18, 2024

She doesn’t do leadership well, more like a full tyrant. Can you picture her staring down Putin.

This is so phony.

Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 18, 2024

Compare the candidates:

This new ad that was shared by Elon Musk on X might be one the best to date! "Trump against the machine"
David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 18, 2024