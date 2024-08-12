Bombshell Herridge Report: Admin Ignored DNA, Retaliated Against Border Patrol

The Biden administration retaliated against the Border agents for telling the truth about the administration’s failure to implement DNA testing.

Because of this failure to do the right thing, the U.S. is now the number one destination for child trafficking. This is terrible. And they went after the moral, courageous agents. What kind of country are we living in?

Catherine Herridge has a bombshell investigation.

EXCLUSIVE: With the whistleblowers’ permission, we are releasing the internal government memo that found the border agency (CBP) “retaliated” against them after revealing “the agency’s intentional, decade-long failure to implement a law designed to protect public safety.”

The US is the number one demand for child sex traffickers in the world. The US is the number one consumer of child sex trafficking in the world.

Traffickers make $14 million a day on these children. US agencies are becoming traffickers.

The Guatemalan leadership said the US was killing their kids.