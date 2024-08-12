Illegal Alien Criminals Brutally Rape Woman in Coney Island

A 46-year-old homeless woman was brutally raped at knifepoint by illegal alien criminals at the Coney Island boardwalk. Mexican Leovando Moreno, 37, struck the woman’s boyfriend with an object while his criminal illegal alien friend Nicaraguan David Davon-Bonilla 24, raped her.

The boyfriend tried to protect her and got clobbered.

This took place around 9 pm.

Both criminals are in custody.

Bonilla had sodomized another woman in April and had been released.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov shared on X, “HORRIFIC — Woman raped at knifepoint in Coney Island by two lowlifes – allegedly migrants, one of whom had a prior charge for a sex crime and was still walking our streets with impunity.”

Nothing will happen to these two scumbags, and they won’t be deported. So, in New York, keep voting for Democrats; this could be you someday.

HORRIFIC — Woman raped at knifepoint in Coney Island by two lowlifes – allegedly migrants, one of whom had a prior charge for a sex crime and was still walking our streets with impunity. Migrants or not, it’s highly unlikely that either of these two sick individuals will face… pic.twitter.com/TiixNRgZpc — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) August 12, 2024

Mayor Adams and his District Attorney Bragg, who arrested and charged a former president for a fake crime, allows all criminals to walk free. Doesn’t that make these two criminals?

It’s not enough that this woman is homeless, and probably has other issues.

