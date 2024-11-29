EU Federation of Journalists Censor Themselves: Won’t Post on X

The European Federation of Journalists, with its 350,000 members but not much readership, will no longer publish on X beginning January 20, 2025, when Donald Trump will officially become the 47th President of the United States. Although, they now say it has nothing to do with the President-Elect.

They only have 37,500 followers on the platform, but no one will miss them. Their reason for being appears to be journalistic freedom, especially for women, so they’re silencing themselves. They will be there with no posts.

They said it is not “ethical” to participate in X when they allow disinformation, a lot of which comes from them.

“We cannot continue to participate in the social network of a man who has declared the death of the media, and therefore of journalists,” said the president of EFJ, Maja Sever.

“The social network X has become a vector for conspiracy theories, racism, far-right ideas, and misogynistic rhetoric. X is a platform that no longer serves the public interest, but the specific ideological and financial interests of its owner and his political allies.”

They added that Musk’s values are at odds with their humanistic values. They are silencing themselves because they want media freedom. They will convince other journalists who seek it to move to other platforms.

They insist they are leaving for freedom and a platform without propaganda, even though Musk has made X the freest of large platforms.

The truth is they are activists. They claim they receive threats, but I don’t see any. People comment on their posts that the Media is now X, or they tell them they are propagandists. Sometimes, they post jokes like the one below. Those are not threats. Go to EFJ on X and see if you can find anything interesting.

