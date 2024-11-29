I Hope You Had a Wonderful Thanksgiving

I hope all of you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I am very thankful to all of you readers. I feel like I have another family out there. I am very grateful to our contributors and all the people who sent the research. We thank those who share our articles and keep us going even as the left tries to take us down. We care about giving you the best information available and hope we succeed.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. It’s joyful, fun, and a time to thank God and family for all the good things we have been given. We are so lucky to live in the United States.

The holiday exemplifies American Exceptionalism from the Pilgrims – on. We care about others but remain individualistic, self-sufficient, resourceful, and, most of all, we love liberty.

We have the blessings of certain inalienable rights and a government of, by, and for the people that is losing its way. It needs change and renewal with a focus on equality and liberty.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government.

We face an existential threat from progressives who may re-emerge, but we now have new leaders and a new form of conservatism that sees where the injustices lie and it’s fighting back. We have some smart, courageous politicians or allies who seek to give us back our government.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

We have some smart people fighting for our beautiful Constitution.

I am full of hope.

May this Thanksgiving bring you and America a new future of greatness and peace.

