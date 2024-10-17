EU May Fine X Based on All of Elon Musk’s Businesses

Bloomberg reports that the EU has warned X that it may calculate potential fines against the social media platform by including revenue from Elon Musk’s other businesses, including SpaceX and Neuralink. The fines would be outrageous.

The tyrannical powermongers haven’t reached a decision yet.

The communist/globalist EU claims they can calculate fines by adding in revenue from SpaceX and Elon’s other companies up to 6%.

The EU gives itself whatever authority it wants without the people’s consent. The Clintons pushed for the European nations to become united for trade under one European Union. They have also advocated for the US to unite under a North American Union.

You see now what that means. They don’t limit themselves to trade.

The EU targeted X because Musk believes in the US First Amendment.

The EU will do anything to shut down the people’s free speech. Only their voices will be heard if they have their way. We need a president who will shut this down, not join in.

BREAKING: The European Union has warned that it could calculate fines by factoring in revenue from Elon Musk’s other companies like SpaceX & Neuralink. Under the Digital Act, the EU can fine platforms up to 6% of their annual global revenue for not addressing disinformation. pic.twitter.com/Us144pzaKK — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 17, 2024