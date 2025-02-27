EU Rages Against Free Speech & Real Democracy

The EU decided to spend $4.2 million on UNESCO’s online speech censorship scheme. After JD Vance tried to get through to them, they decided to become even more authoritarian. They want to quash free speech. While they are becoming more dictatorial, they constantly see the Heil Hitler signal everywhere in conservative photos, but never their own.

Reclaim the Net reported that The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is now incorporating teaching influencers how to “fact check” into its activities.

UNESCO claims influencers have become “primary sources of news and cultural information” worldwide. It uses this information to conduct surveys.

World leaders just signed a new censorship agreement after the communist UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres demanded more online censorship.

Critics warn of sweeping algorithmic control and surveillance in the name of combating “hate speech” and “disinformation.”

WTH? Why are they kowtowing to a communist running the Dictator’s Club who jumps to the will of the Maoist Chinese? And then they claim they want a real democracy.

After passing the Orwellian Online Safety Act, UK parliament members are now calling for more censorship laws to be enacted. It’s remarkably authoritarian. Why? Anyone have suggestions as to why they are doing it? To stick with their principles, such as they are? They won’t admit they are wrong, even to themselves. Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ The whacky Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms and Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, Chris Bryant tells himself it’s to protect children. “I do not doubt for a single instant that this will be the end of the story, that the Online Safety Act will be the end of the story. I will be amazed if there weren’t further legislation in this field in some shape or other in the next two or three years.” I don’t know why they do what they do, but they are not democratic. They say they are, and they want you to believe they are, but they’re authoritarians and they are getting worse.

