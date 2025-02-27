PM Meloni Blasts Macron: He Wants to Put EU Troops in Ukraine

During a Zoom call, Italian leader Georgia Meloni lashed out at French president Emmanuel Macron. Macron devised a plan to deploy European troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war deal.

They argued during an emergency video call between the European Union leaders on Wednesday to discuss the French president’s recent talks with Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Meloni interrupted, accusing the French leader of speaking on her behalf without a mandate. She does not want European troops in Ukraine.

Clearly, if anything happened to one of these members, the US would have to defend it, and it would be at war. It seems like more of a job for the UN. Donald Trump’s plan to put companies in with security is more focused on company security than strategic and might be less alarming for the Russians.

The Russians are opposed to peacekeepers.

Macron and Sir Keir Starmer, the incompetent UK leader, have been involved in talking about a European force in Ukraine and they would do the heavy lifting. That’s fine if they all drop out of NATO. The war would start up in no time.

Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain are opposed to putting troops in Ukraine as part of a post-war deal. Brussels is annoyed with Italy because they haven’t done enough for Ukraine allegedly.

Macron and Starmer bashed Trump for not having a proper post-war plan. We can’t say, but theirs is worse. They don’t like Trump‘s plan being about business. Some of us think it’s brilliant. Zelensky will head to Washington tomorrow, Friday, to sign a framework agreement.

Zelensky is still balking at the idea of not having security guarantees. We really can’t give him what he wants. The war did start in part because Ukraine under Zelensky wanted to join NATO. The media will tell you otherwise, but that’s obviously a glaring reason, and we’d have the same reason if Russia came to our hemisphere and parked their troops in Cuba.

