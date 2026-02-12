EU Recommends Sweden Give Asylum to “Persecuted” ISIS

The European Union has issued new guidance affecting asylum decisions in Sweden and across the bloc. Most notably, it concerns applicants with links to terrorist groups such as ISIS.

According to internal directives sent to staff at the Swedish Migration Agency in early January, individuals with affiliations to ISIS in Syria are now considered to potentially have a “well-founded fear of persecution.”

The guidelines, distributed to case officers in early January, mean that individuals with ISIS membership in Syria can potentially be granted asylum. To deny protection, the agency must prove involvement in war crimes, which is considered highly difficult. One Swedish Migration Agency employee noted how “It strikes both the eyes and ears of a person with normal legal awareness.

The guidelines were based on a December report from the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA). While the guidance is not legally binding, EU member states typically follow its recommendations.

