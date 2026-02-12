“Kathy Hochul Will Tax the Rich for $4.5B Universal Child Care”

Gov. Kathy Hochul will allocate $4.5 billion in taxpayer funds to childcare programs. She won’t investigate where the money goes; she just disburses it. Childcare is rife with fraud, as we have discovered.

She was flanked by the communist mayor of New York City, with his forced smile, during the announcement. Much of the money goes to him.

It will be open to illegal aliens.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s child care initiative aims to provide universal child care for children under five across New York State. This includes a free child care program for two-year-olds in New York City. The state will cover the cost for the first two years, likely forever.

The Study

New York State was ranked second-worst in the US. This is due to its costly and stringent regulations on child care centers. This is according to a new analysis.

The right-leaning think tank the Archbridge Institute said the Empire State should be looking to cut down bureaucratic red tape and “end regulatory” burdens to drive costs down—instead of plans favored by Democrats Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to funnel taxpayer money to expand coverage for youngsters.

The study rates state policies and regulations for center-based child care facilities, including child-to-staff ratio requirements by age; maximum group sizes by age; required annual training hours for staff; and minimum educational requirements for center directors and lead teachers.

Her proposed “2-Care” program for all 2-year-olds in the Big Apple, along with expanding existing pre-K and early childcare in the rest of New York, will ultimately provide care for 100,000 more children across the state.

Tax the Rich, Then Everyone in the Middle Class

It has the backing of Mamdani, who made a campaign pledge to eventually provide free child care for all children in the city, starting at six weeks, and proposed tax hikes on the rich and corporations to fund it.

It’s a good way for the government to indoctrinate children from a very early age.