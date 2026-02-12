Woke Illinois City Hands Out Reparations

The woke Democrat-controlled city of Evanston, Illinois, has begun distributing $25,000 payments to 44 residents as part of its taxpayer-funded reparations initiative.

The move was announced by the city’s Reparations Committee.

Established in 2019 and approved by the City Council in 2021, the program provides direct cash payments to Black residents and to the descendants of black residents who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969.

Evanston became the first municipality in the United States to adopt a formal reparations plan, pledging $10 million over ten years.

Evanston official Cynthia Vargas told the Chicago Tribune the funds are tied specifically to housing support.

A city memo shows the reparations fund recently received $276,588 from Evanston’s real estate transfer tax, and officials have discussed additional revenue sources, including a potential tax on Delta-8 THC products, to sustain the initiative.

The idea comes from Pan-African communist ideology.