Eucharistic Minister Was Running Out of Hosts When Suddenly, More Appeared.

The Archdiocese of Hartford is investigating a possible eucharistic miracle that may have taken place on March 5 during the celebration of the Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Thomaston.

A Eucharistic minister was running out of hosts when he looked down and suddenly more appeared.

At the conclusion of Mass, Father Joseph Crowley announced that a eucharistic minister witnessed something unexplainable as he was distributing Communion.

“One of our eucharistic ministers was running out of hosts and suddenly there were more hosts in the ciborium. God just duplicated himself in the ciborium,” an emotional Crowley told the faithful.

“It’s really, really cool when God does these things, and it’s really, really cool when we realize what he’s done, and it just happened today,” the priest said.

“Very powerful, very awesome, very real, very shocking. But also, it happens, and today it happened,” he said.

“They were running out of hosts and all of a sudden more hosts were there. So today not only did we have the miracle of the Eucharist, we also had a bigger miracle. It’s pretty cool,” the priest said.

There are 152 such miracles recorded. In one case, a Eucharist fell to the floor and was put in water to dissolve when it filled with red stains. Forensic testing concluded, “In the histopathological image, the fragments were found containing the fragmented parts of the cross-striated muscle. It is most similar to the heart muscle.”

