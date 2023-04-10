Foreigners Might Be Buying Democrat Seats with Laundered $$$

As reported on March 29th, James O’Keefe of OMG Media Group has uncovered what looks like a Democrat election scam with laundered money, possibly from foreigners. Act Blue appears to use donors’ names for small donations without the donor’s knowledge. But it’s no small potatoes. Together with Election Watch, O’Keefe has uncovered $4.7 million of these types of donations made to Act Blue.

The scam caught their attention because the million dollar donors are mostly elderly.

One of the biggest recipients of the small amounts of donations was Janet for Justice, the campaign of far-far-left Janet Protasiewicz, who narrowly won her Wisconsin Supreme Court race, tipping the balance on the court in favor of Democrats.

They have been going house-to-house after they uncovered 11,000 suspicious donations.

A LAUNDERED MONEY SCAM?

The concen is that this is more than campaign finance laws, identity theft, and possible money laundering, but potential elder abuse. Worse yet, Election Watch suspects foreign special interests are involved since the small amounts correlate to currency exchange differences. The strange contributions totaled $4.7 million which can be seen on the FEC website.

If the money is laundered from countries like China, Russia, Iran, you can imagine why they might want Democrats to win.

One canvasser said he attempted to talk to a Smurf [donor] and could not get a response since they’re now being warned. You can imagine the lies the donor was told. In that case, they should leave the information on their door or hand it to them.

Great work!

Also remember Tx is a one-party consent state to record, so you were kind to ask for her permission but you did not need it. It might be interesting to start asking if these people want refunds from @actblue 🤔 https://t.co/ErH7L7mHCb — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 10, 2023

