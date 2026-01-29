Eulogizing the ICU Nurse: “The Perfect Guy” & a Headless Agent

Democrats believe they have their martyr for the cause, which is to keep all illegal aliens, including criminals in the United States. They still pretend Renee Good held no responsibility for what happened to her. And for some reason, no one blames her significant other, Becca, who screamed, “Go, Baby, Go,” which Renee did when she plowed into the law enforcement officers. When they talk of Alex Pretti, they don’t mention that he resisted arrest and came with a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber.

The administration said there was a possible breach in protocol in the Pretti case, but we don’t have the details yet. Democrats want to make sure they get their soundbites out in case the shooting was justified or even understandable.

Dick Durbin was on the Senate floor condemning the killing of Renee Good after she rammed her car into the agent, causing him internal injury. He went on to say:

“Now fresh on the heels of that tragedy, another one has struck this weekend. Federal agents gunned down yet another American in Minneapolis, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at a VA hospital in Minneapolis. I’m going to show a photo of that scene, which is graphic, but I’m afraid it’s necessary to appreciate the horror of the moment. This photo shows the last second before the ICE agent killed Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis. In his right hand is his camera, left hand holding the ground, no gun, obvious, no effort to resist, obvious. The is was the moment when this man lost his life.”

The only problem is that Durbin did this while holding up a gigantic AI deepfake photo that included a headless border agent. The photo has been making the rounds on the Internet. You’d think whoever blew it up would notice the agent’s head missing. Durbin is an old 81, so he’s probably not too swift. We’ll give him a pass.

Dem. Sen. Dick Durbin criticized Trump for warning Americans not to believe libs’ narrative on the Alex Pretti shooting. He did this while pointing to a gigantic AI deepfake photo, showing an ICE agent… without a head. Durbin said the fake ‘photo tells the story.’ pic.twitter.com/0tKb9AxvVF — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) January 29, 2026

The Perfect Guy

Ana Navarro said on CNN last night that “they killed the wrong guy;” Alex Pretti is “the perfect guy.” The guy you want your son to grow up to be. He’s the guy you want “to date your daughter.” [Mr. Pretti was divorced.] She said no one can malign him because they have the videos. I guess she missed a few of the videos.

[That doesn’t mean we think he deserved to die. ]

Last night on CNN. Ana Navarro: Alex Pretti was the perfect guy. He’s the guy that you want to date your daughter. He’s the man you want your son to be. They can’t malign him because we have the videos. Turns out Ana didn’t have all the videos. pic.twitter.com/8r1Ztzf7FM — James Harris (@RealJamesHarris) January 29, 2026

The Fake Indian Seems to Have Known Him Well

Elizabeth Warren, a fraud of a woman, never gives a eulogy like this on behalf of victims of criminal illegal aliens.

Elizabeth Warren was apparently very close to Alex Pretti. How else could she write this eulogy? She says he was peaceful, not violent. “Caring for people was at the core of who he was. …he was incapable of causing harm.”

The Story of Alex Pretti. Read by Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/mxq7BkcEtx — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 29, 2026

This is the video Maze used to create the background for Warren’s speech. This video was confirmed by the BBC to be Alex, the peaceful, perfect guy.