The Cost of Housing Criminal Illegal Aliens Is Staggering

In today’s Senate Finance Committee, Utah state Rep. Kyle Harris found a staggering fact regarding the cost of detaining and housing criminal illegals in Idaho:

We have approximately 250 criminal illegal aliens who have committed felonies and are currently incarcerated in Idaho’s correctional system. These individuals are required to serve their full Idaho sentences before any transfer to ICE detention or other federal facilities can occur.

The most staggering part? The cost to house these illegals is, on average, $95 per day per inmate. This is estimated to cost roughly $8.7 million annually to house these illegals in state prisons.

This is insane and unsustainable.

Multiply this by thousands to get an idea of what it is costing American taxpayers. Thank a Democrat.

There are millions of criminals here who weren’t her five years ago.