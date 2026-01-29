Possible DHS Deal with the Devil to Avoid a Shutdown

Today’s news about Minnesota and a government shutdown is concerning. President Trump and Senator Schumer possibly made a deal Wednesday night to negotiate new restrictions on federal immigration agents to avoid a shutdown.

From the NY Times:

Under the emerging plan, according to two officials knowledgeable about it, the Senate would split off legislation funding the Department of Homeland Security from a six-bill package of spending measures needed to keep the military, health programs, and other federal agencies funded for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The Senate would pass those bills before a Friday midnight deadline, and Congress also would consider a short-term extension for homeland security operations, which would prevent an interruption of services by the Transportation Security Agency, Coast Guard, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

That stopgap bill would provide time for talks between lawmakers and the White House to draft a new homeland security spending bill that would include new restrictions that Democrats have demanded on the tactics of immigration enforcement officers and more accountability for those accused of using excessive force.

The Senate is weak. They should let them shut down. Then, they should kill the filibuster, which Democrats will end once they are back in power. That would also allow them to pass the SAVE Act.

The reasons this is most concerning are that the GOP could be caving, thanks to our Senate, and the Democrats are making outrageous demands.

According to Politico, Democrats are coalescing around several DHS bill changes that make ICE’s job of detention impossible.