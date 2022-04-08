Europe Rations Food, Biden Destroys the World Economy

Every man, woman, and child lives under a nuclear sword of Damocles, hanging by the slenderest of threads, capable of being cut at any moment by accident or miscalculation or by madness. ~ John F. Kennedy in a speech before the United Nations

The madness is upon us.

Now, the food rationing starts and it’s all so unnecessary.

Fortune Magazine describes the steps Europe is taking toward rationing. We don’t hear much about it in the United States. Thanks to the media, Americans are kept ignorant and in the dark where The Washington Post says democracy dies.

Europe now has food lines and food shortages brought to you by the complete fools in charge. This is what the West looks like without the leadership of at least a reasonably intelligent US president. Instead we have one who is mentally unfit and who hates his own country.

EUROPE’S FOOD SHORTAGES

The Russian-Ukraine war has threatened the supply of critical commodities in Europe and thrown global supply chains, which were already struggling amid COVID-19, into complete chaos, Fortune reports.

How much of this has been manufactured with fools constantly accelerating the crises? As for the COVID lockdowns, they never should have happened.

The US does provoke Russia and deserves credit for much of the disaster about to befall us. For example, we just found out that the US administration lied about the Russian false flag operation, the alleged threat of chemical warfare, and Russia asking China for military assistance. We heard it from NBC, an arm of the Democrat Party and the presidency. They used bad intel to “mess with Putin’s brain.” They think they’re clever. They lauded it as a unique strategy.

In any case, the prices of everything from wheat to oil have soared, leading to multi-decade high inflation rates in places like Germany and Spain. The supply crunch in Europe is now so bad it’s causing governments to begin laying the groundwork for rationing, with some stores already limiting supplies.

The German government took the first formal steps toward rationing its natural gas supplies this week as it attempts to wean itself off a decades-long reliance on Russian energy. And in Spain and Greece, supermarkets are rationing food including flour, milk, and sunflower oil.

While current European rationing has largely been preventative, as governments and businesses hope to limit the risk of panic buying and further shortages, Europeans are facing a volatile environment ahead as geopolitical tensions persist and COVID-19 lockdowns continue abroad.

CASTING THE BLAME

Biden and his comrades in the White House are far more to blame for the utter destruction of the world economy than Russia. It was in play for a year before the invasion.

Joe Biden is seriously harming the energy sector with hysterical and unproven climate change theories and computer-generated climate scenarios. We can’t drill for oil or mine for vital metals because of it. We don’t even make our own medicines. Politicians ship all our manufacturing abroad.

Biden doesn’t do it alone. He has a lot of help, and they all blame Russia.

FORCING THE EXPECTED

Of course Russia isn’t going to accept euros or dollars. We froze all his assets and took him off SWIFT.

Russian President Putin is now going to use his currency and gold and his financial system ad infinitum. He isn’t isolated either. Putin has China, India and who knows who’s next.

The arrogance and stupidity of this feckless adminsitration has caused irreparable harm. Do people honestly think the West can compete in the future with Asia and Africa, perhaps South America? All are thinking of joining up with Russia and China.

There is no going back. The West weaponized a financial system that was trusted around the world. Who would trust it now?

Our dollar, our debt, nuclear war hang over us like the Sword of Damocles.

