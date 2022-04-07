US Intel: Biden Lied About Russia Intel to “Mess with Putin’s Brain”

NBC News on Wednesday admitted nonchalantly that the “intelligence” Biden released about Russia’s false flag op pretext being used to invade Ukraine was completely made up. They used bad intel to “mess with Putin’s brain.”

The claims of chemical weapons in Russia asking China for help were also made up it appears. You can no longer trust one word that they say. They are manipulative liars playing games with a nuclear power, risking the lives and well-being of people throughout the world.

NBC’s Ken Dilanian said, “We’ve never seen this level of information warfare before from the U.S. government. And what they’re doing is they’re trying to preempt the Russians, get ahead of Russian disinformation, mess with Vladimir Putin’s brain as one person put it, leave him off balance, show the United States knows what Russia is up to.”

ONE REPORTER HAD EXPRESSED SKEPTICISM ABOUT THIS TALE

AP reporter Matt Lee expressed skepticism when no one else would. He questioned spokesperson Ned Price when he spewed these extreme narratives.

“Well, it’s an action that you say that they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that,” Lee said to Price. “And I’m going to get to the next question here, which is, what is the evidence that — I mean, this is like, crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now. What evidence do you have to support the idea that there is some propaganda film in the making?”

The back and forth continued with Lee asking for evidence and Price claiming the allegations are all the evidence he needs. At one point, Price said he’d have it typed up for him, but Lee said it would just be what he had said without evidence.

He ended with Price suggesting Lee seek “solace in what the Russian government is putting out.”



Dilanian spun it. He made it sound like it was some brilliant strategic move when it was nothing more than vicious lies meant to start a war wittingly or unwittingly.

WATCH:

NBC News: Three U.S. intel officials admit the “intelligence” the W.H. released re: Russia/Ukraine was basically just guesswork meant to “mess with Vladimir Putin’s brain” pic.twitter.com/UWJL6EkdQ9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 7, 2022

