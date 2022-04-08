McConnell Donates to Cheney Who Is Trying to Imprison Conservatives

Harriet Hageman, the leading Republican candidate challenging Rep. Liz Cheney for a House seat raked in over $1.3 million during the January-March first quarter of fundraising.

Hageman, a Trump-backed candidate, brought in over $2 million since launching her congressional campaign last September. Hageman also reports having over $1 million cash on hand in her coffers as of the end of March.

That’s good but Liz Cheney has a lot more thanks to big RINO support and Mitch McConnell.

RINO Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a donation to Liz Cheney who is trying to throw any number of Conservatives in prison, including Steve Bannon, Dan Scavino, and Peter Navarro.

Cheney has received a campaign contribution from McConnell who announced it to Axios.

McConnell was also questioned about support of Donald Trump in the presidential election. He said he doesn’t get to choose the candidate and if it’s Donald Trump, he will support him.

What he didn’t say is he’ll sabotage him on the way to candidacy and if he wins, he’ll sabotage in office if he wins.

McConnell and Cheney appear to hate the base and conservatism. They like wars though.

