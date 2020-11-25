Europe Using “Traffic Light” COVID System for “The Restriction of Free Movement”

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) uses a traffic light color-coded system to restrict travel within European Union (EU) countries. The red, yellow, and green color-coded maps show how many people in each country have been tested. Other ECUC maps show the Coronavirus positivity rate.



The first problem with the system is that it’s voluntary for the EU’s 27 member countries. The second problem is that each country had already established its own criteria for testing and positivity rates.



But the third and most troubling problem is that the EU is using its data to restrict the free movement of people in Europe.



COLOR CODES EXPLAINED



Green light regions show the 14-day notification rate is less than 25 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is below 4 percent.



Orange light regions show the 14-day notification rate is less than 50 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is 4 percent or higher.



Red light regions show the 14-day notification rate is more than 50 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is above 4 percent.



Regions marked in grey show there is insufficient information or the testing rate is lower than 300 per 100,000 people.



Until recently, each EU country set its own risk level. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this approach created “a patchwork that was difficult to decipher.”



Referring to the ECDC guidelines, von der Leyen said, “We have to coordinate these measures to make life easier for Europeans.” Or does it just make Europeans easier to control?



In England, people can get a “Freedom Pass” if they’re tested for COVID twice a week.



It’s been reported that the Canadian government is building “COVID Camps.” These are supposed to be “voluntary” quarantine sites for the homeless and people returning from overseas.



Canadians “will not be compelled” to leave their homes for these isolation camps. Raise your hand if you believe that.



ARE COVID TRAFFIC LIGHTS AND CAMPS COMING TO AMERICA?



Europeans are used to being told what to do. Americans are not. Nevertheless, we have allowed bureaucrats to dictate draconian and arbitrary restrictions on which businesses can be open, and when, and for how long.



They have told us how many people can gather in church to pray. But even if you’re in church you are not allowed to sing. Meanwhile, rioters prowl the streets with impunity destroying everything in sight.



New York Governor Cuomo announced that restaurants and bars must stop in-person service from 10 PM to 5 AM. Apparently you can’t catch the virus before 10 PM.



Cuomo also restricted in-home gatherings to 10 people. Again, I guess you can’t catch COVID if there are only 9 people in your house. Although one of the highest profile states, New York is not alone in placing restrictions on its citizens.



AARP even went so far as to post an alphabetical list of state-by-state restrictions. AARP State-by-State Restrictions Map



COVID RESTRICTION ENFORCEMENT



Even though we are the “United” States, each state is allowed to set its own guidelines based on the number of infections and hospitalizations. Governors and mayors have set restrictions for their own states and cities.



So, how are local and state officials going to enforce these restrictions? Will someone knock on your door on Thanksgiving Day to count the number of people in your house?



Or will your neighbors rat you out when they see all those cars parked at your house?



Maybe your children will tattle on you to their socialist teachers after the holidays.



Ultimately, it is up to all individuals to assess their own risks, their own comfort level, and set their own limits. The government has crushed our rights. It has also crushed small businesses, many of which will never will recover.



We are the United States, not the European Union. The only traffic lights we obey are the ones at intersections.





Image from: ecdc.europa.eu

