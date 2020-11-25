New Dem bill will seize private farmland to give to blacks for free – read it here

Please visit us at Parler or share to Parler

New Democrat bill will seize private farmland and give it to Blacks for free. We are now South Africa.

The bill will allocate $80 billion in taxpayer funds [to start].

It was introduced this week by Senators Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand. The bill will take the $80 billion to seize land from American farmers via eminent domain, and redistribute it to so-called “black farmers.” It’s compensation for fake “systemic racism.” Who are these black farmers? It seems like it’s anyone who says they are.

The Justice for Black Farmers Act includes a “Department of Agriculture Civil Rights Oversight Board” that would be used to oversee the Assistant Secretary of Agriculture’s Office and accept “civil rights complaints” from black activists. An“Equity Commission” would focus on studying “historical and continuing discrimination by the Department of Agriculture against Black farmers and ranchers.”

And yes, this is communism.

There will be the usual taxpayer-funded fake studies regarding the races, ethnicities, ages, localities, wages and benefits” of farmworkers.

The powers granted to the civil rights board and equity commission, including oversight of the local Farm Service Agency Committee, are enormous and terrifying.

Any black individual over the age of 21 who can claim one parent of African ancestry will get free training from the USDA. And they will get handouts of farmland acquired via eminent domain by the USDA in numbers of “not less than 20,000 land grants” for each year starting in 2021 and continuing through 2030.

They will also give out land grants.

A total of $8 billion would be authorized for the racialized land grants each year, adding up to a ridiculous $80 billion in expenditures over the course of the next ten years.

This is the politics of hate, division, and destruction in action.

READ IT FOR YOURSELF:

Justice for Black Farmers Act of 2020 Bill by Maureen Dowling on Scribd